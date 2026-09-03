'High Court Felt...: CM Fadnavis' First Reaction After Bombay HC Transfers Investigation Of Disha Salian Death Case To CBI |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday gave his first reaction to the Bombay High Court's order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and probe the death of Disha Salian.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “Mumbai Police had completed its investigation and submitted its report. However, perhaps the High Court felt that further investigation was required or that there were some technical shortcomings. Therefore, the case was handed over to the CBI.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Bombay High Court odering CBI FIR in Disha Salian case, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "Mumbai Police had completed its investigation and submitted its report. However, perhaps the High Court felt that further investigation was required or that… pic.twitter.com/L5KajaqF6S — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2026

CM Fadnavis further added that there was not much more he could comment on the matter at this stage.

Disha Salian’s death in 2020

Disha Salian, who had worked as a celebrity manager and had represented late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad.

Following her death, Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). After conducting an inquiry, investigators concluded that she had died by suicide.

Bombay HC transfers probe to CBI

On Wednesday, September 2, the Bombay High Court transferred the investigation into Salian's death to the CBI.

According to reports, a bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Disha's father, Satish Salian, seeking an independent investigation into his daughter's death. He has alleged that she was assaulted and killed. His advocate, Nilesh Ojha, also alleged that the police had failed to register his complaint.

The bench directed the senior CBI officer in charge of the agency's Mumbai bureau to appoint an investigating officer (IO). The IO has been directed to record the petitioner's statement and register an FIR.

Court directs examination of all aspects

The court further directed the investigating officer to examine all aspects surrounding the circumstances of Disha's death.

Furthermore, the Court has clarified that no individual should be treated as an accused unless the investigation produces sufficient material to raise reasonable suspicion against them.

Further details are awaited.

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