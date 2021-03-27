Notes for SSC students to be made available on Quill education app for free: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

As the exams of SSC, HSC have been scheduled to begin on April 29 and April 23 respectively, today Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar held a press conference and addressed the media about an education application Quill - The Padhai app which shall help the students of SSC board to monitor their preparations for the board examinations.

The education board in the last week announced to conduct offline examinations of SSC owing to which the Mayor today explained the importance and advantage of the Quill app which shall help the students to get access to notes, textbooks in an application format. The education app has been designed for the students to make their studies easier before appearing for the examination.

The Mayor said, students will get answers to questions framed by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT). The students shall have to put a coupon code - 'Mumbai Mayor' so that the repsective candidate will get access to the entire textbook on the app, also there shall be answers provided for the questions based on the chapters in the textbook. Besides that the app will also have extra notes, additional information of the chapters.

The representative of Quill- The Padhai App was also present at the conference where she put more light on the advantages of the app. Citing the COVID-19 situation she said that the pandemic outbreak has created a chaos in the academic year of the students and in such a tough phase examinations have been scheduled in April. "Due to the pandemic, students had no scope to do preparations for the exams due to lack of educational material." she said.

She said, "with help of State Minister aaditya Thackeray and Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, the app has been introdcued for the convenience of students. In this app the students will get access to all answers of the questions given by MSCERT. The students of class 10 without buying any textbook physically or refering hard copies of notes will get access to all kind of notes, information on the app free of cost. "