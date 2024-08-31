'Not General Assertions, Need Detailed Affidavit On Girls' Safety In Matunga College': Bombay HC To State

Bombay HC | File Image

The Bombay High Court has directed the State government to file an affidavit giving details of the security measures which the police intends to take to ensure safety of the girl students attending the Girls College run by Gujarati Kelavani Mandal in Matunga East. The court has emphasised that the affidavit shall be “personally vetted by the Police Commissioner himself”.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar was hearing a petition filed by Gujarati Kelavani Mandal highlighting the need for additional safety and security measures required near the school premises considering that the school is surrounded by slums and possibilities of mischiefs; and also on account of use of the foot over bridge.

The bench asserted that there was a need for additional security in view of the apprehension raised by the petitioner. “The security and safety of all the students, and that of girl students particularly in the area, require special measures to be taken for the reason that the petitioners in the said writ petition have asserted that the area is surrounded by slums and possibilities of mischiefs posing danger to the security and safety of the girl students cannot be denied,” the judges underlined.

On June 11, the State advocate, on instructions from the Senior Inspector of Matunga Police Station, had assured the court that adequate police arrangements were made for safety and security of the girls students and the public at large in the vicinity. The HC had asked the State to file an affidavit to file an affidavit giving details of the same.

After going through the affidavit filed by the State, the bench, on Friday, noted that “general assertions” have been made in respect of the steps and measures which are normally taken by any police station for maintaining the law and order situation and for effectively performing other duties assigned to the police department. “However, no specific details have been mentioned in the said affidavit as to the specific measures which need to be taken for ensuring safety and security of the girl students attending Girls College being managed by petitioner No.2-Seva Mandal Education Society,” the bench highlighted.

Unimpressed, the bench asked the State to file an additional affidavit giving details of the security measures for ensuring safety and security of the girl students.

“The affidavit to be filed under this order shall also state the measures which the local police may take for meeting threat to the security and safety of girl students on account of use of the foot over bridge… We also direct that before filing the affidavit as directed above, the affidavit shall be personally vetted by the Police Commissioner himself,” the bench added.

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on September 13.