'Nobody is ready to accept Uddhav Thackeray as CM', says Devendra Fadnavis; check out Nawab Malik's reaction

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused the present government of being the most corrupt government ever in the state, reported ABP Majha.

Fadnavis said the state is in complete disarray and no one is ready to look after the problems of the farmers. The criminalisation of politics is going on, he added. Taking a dig at his former ally, the BJP leader further said that nobody is ready to accept Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik hit out at Fadnavis.

"Devendra Fadnavis is not ready to consider Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister as he still considers himself Chief Minister. Devendraji, open your eyes, look carefully, stop dreaming. Uddhav Thackerayji is the Chief Minister, not you (sic)," he wrote on Twitter in Marathi.

Uddhav Thackeray part-time CM of Maharashtra: Maharashtra BJP in-charge CT Ravi

Maharashtra BJP in-charge C T Ravi on Tuesday dubbed Uddhav Thackeray a part-time chief minister and dared the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and hold fresh polls, which he said would prove BJP's strength.

Speaking at the BJP state executive meeting in Mumbai, Ravi said Shiv Sena had betrayed BJP and the people of Maharashtra by joining hands with NCP and Congress to come to power.

"Uddhav Thackeray is a part-time chief minister of Maharashtra. The state needs a full-time CM like Devendra Fadnavis. By joining hands with the NCP and Congress, the Shiv Sena has not only betrayed the BJP but also the people of this state," Ravi said while addressing the BJP meeting, which is being held ahead of elections to the Mumbai civic body and other municipal corporations next year.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:28 PM IST