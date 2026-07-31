No Work To Be Issued For Proposed Cluster Redevelopment Project At Bandra Reclamation Till Aug 13: SC To MHADA

Supreme Court of India. |

Mumbai: In a recent hearing, the Supreme Court of India ordered that no work order to be issued for the proposed MHADA cluster redevelopment project at Bandra Reclamation until August 13, while directing the state government to file its response to the challenge against the redevelopment scheme.

The order was passed by a Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta while hearing a petition filed by residents of Adarsh Nagar, Worli, and Bandra Reclamation, reported Live Law.

Residents challenge redevelopment scheme

The case stems from petitions filed by residents challenging Government Resolutions (GRs) dated April 25, 2025, and December 15, 2025. They contended that housing societies were being compelled to join the cluster redevelopment scheme without obtaining the consent of individual flat owners, thereby affecting their property and redevelopment rights.

Bombay High Court ruling

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of MHADA. The High Court upheld the Maharashtra government's policy for cluster redevelopment of MHADA layouts at Adarsh Nagar, Worli, and Bandra Reclamation and dismissed the petitions filed by the residents.

The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices M.S. Karnik and S.M. Modak. According to reports, "The city of Mumbai has to grow and keep pace with changing times, catering to the needs of flourishing markets and economic opportunities," the Bench observed.

The Bench further rejected the challenge, accepting MHADA's contention that the redevelopment of layouts such as Adarsh Nagar and Bandra Reclamation cannot be viewed as isolated redevelopment projects of individual societies but must instead be seen as part of the State's broader housing policy.

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