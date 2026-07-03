Bombay HC Upholds MHADA's Cluster Redevelopment Policy, Dismisses Adarsh Nagar Societies' Pleas

The Bombay High Court has upheld MHADA's cluster redevelopment policy for Adarsh Nagar and Bandra Reclamation layouts | File Photo

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the Maharashtra government's policy for cluster redevelopment of MHADA layouts at Adarsh Nagar, Worli, and Bandra Reclamation, ruling that larger public interest and planned urban development outweigh the claims of individual housing societies seeking to undertake separate redevelopment.

A bench of Justices M.S. Karnik and S.M. Modak held that policy decisions of the government do not warrant judicial interference unless they are shown to be arbitrary or illegal. The court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the State's integrated redevelopment scheme.

"The city of Mumbai has to grow and keep pace with changing times, catering to the needs of flourishing markets and economic opportunities," the bench observed.

Challenge To Policy Rejected

The petitioners challenged Government Resolutions (GRs) dated April 25, 2025, and December 15, 2025, contending that housing societies were being compelled to join the cluster redevelopment scheme without obtaining the consent of individual flat owners, thereby affecting their property and redevelopment rights.

Rejecting the challenge, the bench accepted MHADA's contention that the redevelopment of layouts such as Adarsh Nagar and Bandra Reclamation cannot be viewed as isolated redevelopment projects of individual societies but must be seen as part of the State's broader housing policy.

"The petitioners cannot seek to override public planning policy by claiming unilateral redevelopment rights," the court observed, adding that MHADA, as the planning authority and superior lessor, is empowered to regulate redevelopment in accordance with applicable laws and policies.

The bench noted that the Adarsh Nagar layout comprises about 34.33 acres in Worli, while the Bandra Reclamation layout spans about 98.27 acres. Both consist of several buildings constructed decades ago. The State has taken a policy decision to redevelop these layouts in an integrated and planned manner instead of allowing fragmented, piecemeal redevelopment.

Integrated Planning Favoured

The court observed that integrated redevelopment would ensure proper planning of infrastructure, including open spaces, internal roads, parking, drainage, water supply and civic amenities across the entire layout.

It also rejected the argument that MHADA's decision to convert its share into Floor Space Index (FSI) premium under Regulation 33(5) deprived it of its entitlement. "We do not find such a course adopted by MHADA as contrary to law," the bench said in its 246-page judgment.

Accepting MHADA's submissions, the court held that allowing different developers to independently redevelop individual buildings would result in haphazard and unplanned growth, adversely affecting infrastructure planning.

The bench further observed that integrated redevelopment would facilitate better planning of roads, drainage, water supply, parking, open spaces, fire access and other civic infrastructure. It added that such planning decisions are best left to the State and expert authorities.

"The petitioner societies may be of the opinion that the existing infrastructure is adequate, but in matters of planning such issues are best left to the wisdom of the State," the court said.

Emphasising judicial restraint in policy matters, the bench observed: "In areas of commerce involving financial decisions, a greater latitude is available to the executive, and the court shall not sit in judgment over the wisdom of the policy of the legislature or the executive."

Four-Week Protection Granted

Noting that the redevelopment scheme covers nearly 5,000 tenements across the MHADA layouts, the court held that the interests of occupants had been adequately safeguarded. "Any interference in the redevelopment process would affect the larger body of occupants and the residents in the layout," it added.

Finding no merit in the petitions, the High Court dismissed them without costs.

The MHADA colonies at Adarsh Nagar and Bandra Reclamation were developed between the 1950s and 1960s to provide affordable housing to middle- and lower-income groups. They now comprise nearly 5,000 residential units, many of which are housed in ageing and dilapidated structures.

The petitioning societies argued that they were being compelled to participate in the cluster redevelopment scheme, thereby losing their right to independently redevelop their buildings.

They also contended that residents of sea-facing buildings in Adarsh Nagar could be relocated elsewhere under the scheme, depriving them of their existing location and associated benefits.

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After the petitioners sought protection from the implementation of the judgment to allow them to approach the Supreme Court, the government lawyer assured the court that the work order would not be issued for four weeks.

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