No, using helmet in Pune is not compulsory from April 1

Pune district collector had made it compulsory for everyone above 4 years of age to wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. However, after criticism from various stakeholders, the administration has rolled back its decision.

The collector, however, urged people to wear helmets and said that the administration will try to make people aware of the issue.

He also noted that the staffers of government and semi-government offices have been instructed to use helmets while commuting to work on two-wheelers.

As per the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, wearing a helmet by a person above four years of age is mandatory.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 05:25 PM IST