Navi Mumbai: Free haemoglobin test camp held in Uran

A free haemoglobin test camp was held at Veer Wajekar Arts Science and Commerce College Funde of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Uran. The camp was held as part of the International Women's Day programme.

During the event, Dr. Monali Chaskar, Community Health Officer, who was the chief guest at event, guided students on the need for blood, haemoglobin, iron and calcium for the human body. The President of the programme, Principal

“Students need to understand why it is necessary to give priority to the health of female students and expressed his intention to set up a health counselling centre for female students at the college level in future,” said an administrative official of the college.

According to Dr Chaskar, girl students see a lot of changes during the college period and they need special attention to their health for development. If they are fit, they can concentrate on education and other work, said Dr Chaskar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:13 AM IST