'No Such Discussion...': Aaditya Thackeray Refutes Reports Of His Elevation As Sena UBT Working President

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on April 15 dismissed reports claiming that he is expected to be elevated as the party’s new working president, saying, 'there is no truth to this news.'

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray wrote, “Since morning, there has been news on some TV channels that I am going to be given some position in the party. There is no truth to this news, and there is no such discussion in the party.”

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The 35-year-old leader's statement came after several media reports claimed he could be elevated to the post of working president, currently held by his father, Uddhav Thackeray. Not just this, a report by Zee 24 Taas also claimed that Thackeray was likely to receive the position on the party's anniversary on June 19. Aaditya Thackeray, the former Maharashtra minister, currently heads the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena UBT party.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray was formed by Uddhav Thackeray in 2022. The UBT is a Hindutva-based, Marathi regionalist, nationalist political party formed in 2022 under the leadership of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

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Balasaheb Thackeray founded the original Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966. The party was formed to fight injustice and safeguard the interests of the Marathi people in Mumbai.

Coming to media reports on Aaditya Thackeray's elevation in the party, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said such decisions are taken by the party chief. Though Raut welcomed the decision, he, however, clarified that no such development had taken place. "If Aaditya Thackeray’s name has cropped up, then it should be welcomed," Raut said.

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