 MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Inaugurates Local Cricket Tournament At Shivaji Park Gymkhana In Mumbai; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMNS Chief Raj Thackeray Inaugurates Local Cricket Tournament At Shivaji Park Gymkhana In Mumbai; Video

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Inaugurates Local Cricket Tournament At Shivaji Park Gymkhana In Mumbai; Video

MNS chief Raj Thackeray inaugurated a cricket tournament at Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Mumbai, held in memory of Indian cricket legends Vijay Manjrekar and Ramakant Desai. The event celebrates their contributions while promoting young talent and preserving Mumbai’s rich cricketing heritage.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
IANS/X

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, inaugurated a special cricket tournament at the iconic Shivaji Park Gymkhana, celebrating the legacy of two of India’s finest cricketers: Vijay Manjrekar and Ramakant Desai.

The tournament, organised in Mumbai, serves as a tribute to the immense contributions made by Manjrekar and Desai to Indian cricket. Both players, who represented India national cricket team with distinction, are remembered for their skill, dedication, and lasting impact on the sport.

The event drew participation from budding talents as well as local cricket enthusiasts, turning Shivaji Park into a vibrant hub of sporting activity. Known as a cradle of Indian cricket, the venue has produced numerous stalwarts over the decades, making it a fitting location for a tournament of this significance.

With strong local support and enthusiastic participation, the tournament promises to be a celebration of cricketing excellence while keeping alive the memories of two icons who helped shape India’s cricketing journey.

Follow us on