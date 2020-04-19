No social distancing for flamingos in Navi Mumbai

With humans locked down due to COVID-19 pandemic, flamingos in Mumbai find themselves free from all disruption.

In fact, there has reportedly been a majestic increase in flamingos over the past fortnight.

Dr Deepak Apte, Director Bombay Natural History Society, told Deccan Chronicles: "Last year, in studies conducted simultaneously in various parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, we reported around 1.20 lakh flamingos. This year, from the images that we have, we estimate around 1.50 lakh."

The Talawre wetland near Seawoods NRI complex in Navi Mumbai has well been witnessing an increased number of flamingos. The particular area is being sought by local planner CIDCO to bury a golf course.

"Now from our balconies, we get a beautiful view and we are able to keep a track of the birds landing and taking off,” a local resident Shruti Agarwal was quoted as saying.

“We can say at least 15,000 to 20,000 birds are flocking the wetland this season,” added her husband Sunil.

The couple are fighting a legal battle to save the wetland and have it declared as a flamingo sanctuary.

Flamingos were first spotted in Mumbai in 1994. Most of these birds migrate from Gujarat's Great Rann of Kutch.