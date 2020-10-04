No sale of meat in Vasai Virar this Sunday - Here's all you need to know

The Vasai Virar civic body has banned the slaughter and sale of meat in the twin city on Sunday, which also is World Animal Day.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) had earlier also imposed a ban on meat on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The ban order for October 2 and October 4 was issued to abattoirs, meat and poultry sellers on late Thursday evening.

World Animal Day will be celebrated across the globe on October 4. Animal lovers across the globe will be showing their compassion on the day by giving a voice to the animals who can’t speak for themselves. The day calls for action and awareness about the well-being of animals and to improve the standards of welfare around the world.

