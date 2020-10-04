Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll reaches 37,758

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,348 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 14,30,861, the state health department's bulletin stated.

With 278 more people succumbing to the deadly coronavirus infection, the overall death toll in the state has now mounted to 37,758.

A total of 16,835 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries across the state to 11,34,555. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,58,108. While the case recovery rate in the state is 79.3 per cent, the fatality rate is 2.64 per cent. Total of 70,35,296 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city has reported 2,402 new cases in the day and 46 deaths, taking the total caseload to 2,12,462 and the death toll to 9,060, the BMC's public health department stated.

In Mumbai, Dadar alone reported 66 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count of the 3759 in Dadar.

K (east) ward (Andheri east and Vile Parle, Jogeshwari) has become the first ward to report over 600 fatalities. The area has reported the highest number of death counts in the city, followed by G (North) ward (Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi) with 560 deaths and S ward (Bhandup) with 537 deaths.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), comprising of Mumbai, Thane etc, added 4,657 fresh cases and 94 fatalities. The MMR now has total 4,95,658 cumulative cases while the death toll is 16,204. Pune city on Saturday added 1,077 new cases.

Apart from that, region under Nashik Municipal Corporation added 545 fresh cases while Pimpri Chinchwad''s tally surged by 598 new cases, Ahmednagar reported 146 fresh cases, Sangli 121, Aurangabad 211, Nanded 135, Akola 108, and Nagpur 698.

Currently, 22,03,966 people are in-home quarantine while 28,414 others are placed under institutional quarantine.