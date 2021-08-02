'No relief package but will provide all possible help': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray assures flood-hit Sangli - See Photos

CM Uddhav Thackeray is on the visit to flood-ravaged areas of the of Sangli.

At least 213 people died and thousands were evacuated as incessant rainfall caused flooding and landslides in many parts of Maharashtra. Raigad, Kolhapur and Sangli were among the worst-affected districts.

Last week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Kolhapur district to take stock of the damage caused by torrential rains and subsequent floods and review the prevailing situation.

The state management unit has said 308 relief camps are based at Sanghli and Kolhapur for rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Air Force and Indian Army have been deployed at Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.

Over 16 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at Thane, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Sindhugarh, reported the data of the State Disaster Management Unit on Wednesday.

Chief Minister has held an emergency meeting on July 22, to take stock of the flood situation that occurred in various parts of the state due to torrential rains.

