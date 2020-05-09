No ration for those who do not have valid ration card: Maharashtra govt

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court that it can no distribute ration to citizens, who do not have a valid ration card, even during the lockdown period. It further said that it will, however, provide ration even to those who have not linked their Aadhaar card with their ration cards.

This comes after the bench of Justice Shirish Gupte had asked the government to spell out if it would provide food grains to citizens who do not have a ration card at all. The bench was dealing with a plea filed by a Pune-based activist Vanita Chavan.

She urged the bench to issue directives to the state government to provide free ration to those, who have no ration card at all, during the present lockdown period. She claimed that there had been an improper distribution of food grains through the state-run rationing shops.