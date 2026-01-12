'No Power Can Take Mumbai Away From Maharashtra,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asserted that no one can split Mumbai from Maharashtra, countering the narrative pushed by SS-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

Opposition using fear tactics

He said that “no power on earth can take Mumbai away from Maharashtra”, calling the opposition’s claims a “fear-mongering tactic” to hide their lack of a development agenda.

Addressing Mahayuti rally

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at the joint Mahayuti rally for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated for January 15.

Urges support for Mahayuti

He exhorted the cadres and voters to support the Mahayuti to unfurl the saffron flag atop the BMC and elect a BJP mayor.

BMC elections ‘final over’

Shinde described the upcoming BMC election as the “final over” to clean up corruption in the civic body and urged voters to choose “development over division”.

Criticises Thackeray union

He labelled the recent coming together of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park as a “union of convenience” driven by the fear of losing the BMC.

‘Vilap’ of Thackerays

“This is not a ‘Milap’ (union) of hearts; it is a ‘Vilap’ (lament) of those who fear losing their last bastion. Two people who couldn’t stand each other for 20 years are now holding hands because the ground beneath them is shifting,” he said.

Claims real Shiv Sena

He claimed that his faction is the “real” Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray, alleging that the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction has compromised on Hindutva by aligning with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Highlights completed projects

Shinde highlighted completed projects like the Atal Setu, Coastal Road and the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as proof of the Mahayuti’s “double engine” speed compared to the previous administration’s “speed breakers”.

Evidence of government pace

The Deputy Chief Minister listed the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Metro expansion as evidence of his government’s pace.

Contrasts with previous era

He contrasted this with the “Sthigiti Sarkar” (government of stagnation) era of the MVA, claiming it brought only “speed breakers” to Mumbai’s progress.

Challenges Thackeray’s claims

He challenged Uddhav Thackeray’s claim of leaving Rs 3 lakh crore in deposits, alleging that the money was “locked in corruption” rather than being spent on basic amenities for Mumbaikars.

Defends party ideology

“They call us ‘Gaddar’ (traitors), but the real betrayal happened in 2019 when the ideology of Balasaheb was sold to the Congress for a Chief Minister’s chair. We didn’t leave the party; we rescued the Bow and Arrow from the clutches of those who had surrendered it,” Shinde said.

Focus on social schemes

He emphasised that the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has already benefited millions and that the Mahayuti’s manifesto, released on Sunday, promises to strengthen these direct benefit transfers.

Promotes Marathi entrepreneurship

He also promised a dedicated “Mumbai Seed Fund” to help Marathi entrepreneurs, aiming to keep the “Marathi Manoos” economically strong within the city.

Development model reiterated

Shinde reiterated that theirs is a development model.

Contrasts leadership styles

“My model is visible on every road and bridge in this city. His (Uddhav Thackeray’s) model was ‘Work from Home’ while the city suffered. Mumbaikars don’t want a King; they want a Sevak (servant),” he said.

Counters Raj Thackeray pitch

He countered Raj Thackeray’s Marathi identity pitch by stating that his government ensured the Marathi language received “classical status” and that the “Marathi Manoos” is the primary beneficiary of various development projects.

Demands BMC audit

He demanded an audit of the BMC’s 25-year rule under the Thackerays, alleging that the Rs 92,000 crore fixed deposits were “public money held hostage by a syndicate”.

