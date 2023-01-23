No option for BJP and Shinde but to use the name of Balasaheb for winning elections: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchin Shiv Sena, saying that there was no option for them but to use the name of Balasaheb Thackeray for winning elections.

He dared Mr Shinde and the BJP to hold BMC elections at the earliest. “We will come with Balasaheb’s photo, you bring PM Modi’s photo. Seek vote on the name of Mr Modi. Let’s see who people will vote for,” he said in his speech on the occasion of his father and Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary.

“Even if there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no votes can be obtained in Maharashtra without Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

“Why was our Maha Vikas Aghadi government overthrown? I was accused of leaving Hindutva and joining the NCP,” said Mr Thackeray without naming Mr Shinde. He also took a swipe at Mr Shinde saying that two days ago he showered praise on NCP chief and claimed he is a very sweet person and seeks his advice.

Stepping up attack against the CM, he accused him of stealing his father (Balasaheb Thackeray). “Remember your own father, otherwise you will forget him.” He also accused the BJP of eyeing the BMC’s fixed deposits.

He alleged, “Mr Modi said keeping money in the bank does not lead to development. It is terrible. What is a fixed deposit? They have been made due to the hard work of corporators and municipal commissioners. This is a ploy to make Mumbai starve of funds.”