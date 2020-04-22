No Muslims among 101 accused for Palghar sadhu lynching: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that none of the 101 people who have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching is a Muslim. He accused the opposition of giving a communal colour over the incident.

Anil Deshmukh while addressing state via Facebook said, "A Special IG level officer in CID is investigating the matter. But I would like to mention that police arrested 101 persons within 8 hrs of the offence. We're releasing the names of accused via WhatsApp today. None of the accused arrested in connection with the incident is a Muslim. It is unfortunate that communal politics is being played following the incident."