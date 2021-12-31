'No matter how many challenges come, let's overcome them': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extends wishes on New Year eve

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, December 31, extended New Year greetings to everyone and appealed everyone to overcome all challenges that may come ahead.

With just few hours left for year 2021 to end, CM Uddhav Thackeray on his official Twitter account wrote, "No waiting. But we have to be careful and cautious. No matter how many challenges come. Let's overcome that. Let's build this courage in the new year. Let's unite to build a healthy, prosperous Maharashtra and a strong India."

Noting a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the CM held an emergency review meeting with task force.

Yesterday, the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 in the city starting from today till January 7.As per the new COVID-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 8,067 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 50 per cent more than the day before, and eight fatalities, the state health department said.

The new cases included four Omicron variant infections, it added.

On Thursday, the state had reported 5,368 new coronavirus cases.

"Today, four cases of Omicron have been reported in the state, one each from Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander and Panvel," the official release said.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:12 PM IST