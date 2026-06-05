'No Delays Will Be Tolerated': CM Fadnavis Sets 3.5-Year Deadline For Infra Projects, Reviews Key Maharashtra Developments

CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders 3 To 3.5-Year Deadline For Infrastructure Projects, Warns Of Action Against Delaying Contractors |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed all infrastructure agencies to ensure that major projects across the state are completed within three to three-and-a-half years, warning that delays by contractors would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Chairing a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Infrastructure War Room at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis stressed that timely completion of projects was critical for Maharashtra's economic growth and directed agencies to overcome hurdles that often slow down execution.

"If contractors delay project completion, it causes losses to the nation and, consequently, the state. Therefore, delays in project completion will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Fadnavis said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Read Also CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Comprehensive Plan For Gorai Convention Centre On Lines Of Delhi's...

In another move, the Chief Minister directed that future tenders should include criteria evaluating contractors based on their track record of completing previous projects on time. He also instructed government agencies not to award fresh contracts to firms that have a history of delaying projects.

Amid the ongoing fuel supply concerns in parts of the state, Fadnavis directed departments to take adequate precautions to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability for infrastructure projects so that construction timelines are not affected.

During the review, the Chief Minister also assessed progress on several marquee projects, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. He directed officials to explore relief measures on state GST for entrepreneurs operating in Dharavi to strengthen local industries and help transition the area's vast informal economy into a formal economic ecosystem.

According to the report, on issues related to the Dharavi redevelopment tender process, Fadnavis said there was no need to seek fresh Cabinet approval and instructed the implementing agency to resolve pending matters through coordination with relevant departments.

CM Directs To Expedite Work On Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor

The Chief Minister also pushed for faster land acquisition for the proposed Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor, noting that land values along the route are expected to rise significantly once the project is completed.

He directed authorities to identify strategic locations along the corridor for industrial development and prepare a roadmap to maximise economic benefits from the anticipated increase in land value.

Reviewing the redevelopment of BDD chawls at N M Joshi Marg, Naigaon and Worli, Fadnavis instructed officials to begin redevelopment work without delay after paying rent compensation to residents and taking possession of their existing homes.

The Chief Minister further set specific timelines for major transport projects, directing authorities to complete the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project within the stipulated schedule and ensure that the Goregaon-Mulund Twin Tunnel project is completed by January 2029. He also instructed officials to resolve pending issues affecting the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project, another key component of Mumbai's transport infrastructure expansion.