CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Comprehensive Plan For Gorai Convention Centre On Lines Of Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed the administration to prepare a comprehensive plan for developing a convention centre in Gorai, Borivali, on the lines of Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Convention centre to be planned based on commercial viability and effective utilisation

The direction came during a meeting held to discuss various issues concerning the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Fadnavis instructed that the proposed convention centre in Gorai should be planned based on commercial viability and effective utilisation. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who represents Mumbai North, was also present at the meeting.

The CM further asked officials to formulate a policy for the effective utilisation of housing stock created for project-affected persons (PAPs), arising from several infrastructure projects currently underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). He also directed that a joint survey of such locations be conducted in coordination with central agencies for land-related development requirements.

Nodal officer for litigation cases under MMRDA for faster court resolution

A consolidated proposal covering all land should be sent to the Central government, said the CM, adding that for cases under litigation within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) jurisdiction, a nodal officer should be appointed to ensure prompt follow-up in line with court directives and faster resolution.

Fadnavis also emphasised the need to improve services at BMC-run Shatabdi and Bhagwati hospitals, directing the administration to ensure modern equipment, better cleanliness and adequate manpower. He further instructed that the demarcation survey of gaothans in Mumbai be completed at the earliest to ensure civic services reach residents in these areas.

Goyal stated that skill development centres are being established through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and the Shimpoli Skill Development Centre in North Mumbai is ready and should be made operational. He also suggested that sports infrastructure in Kandivali be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Goyal additionally called for mobile toilet facilities for residents living in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park area, noting that such facilities could also benefit tourists.

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