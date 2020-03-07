No Bombay HC relief for builder who flouted fire norms

Mumbai: In a setback for the developer of the high rise building at Tilak Nagar, which had engulfed in fire in December 2018, the Bombay High Court recently refused to quash the proclamation issued against him by a Magistrate. The HC while dismissing his plea challenging the proclamation, noted that five innocent people lost their lives in the major fire incident.

Notably, a major fire broke out during the Christmas vacations in Tilak Nagar's Sargam Co-operative Housing Society, wherein five residents died and two sustained severe injuries.

The police investigating the case, booked the developer – Hemenda Mapara after the residents highlighted major violations in the building plan. He along with his partner was accused of failing to install a fire fighting system and allied systems in that building. He had also not obtained “No Objection Certificate” from the fire brigade department.