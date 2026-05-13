 NMMC WhatsApp Chatbot Collects Nearly ₹10 Crore In March, Engages Over 3 Lakh Citizens Through 113+ Civic Services
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NMMC WhatsApp Chatbot Collects Nearly ₹10 Crore In March, Engages Over 3 Lakh Citizens Through 113+ Civic Services

NMMC collected nearly Rs 10 crore in March 2026 via its WhatsApp chatbot, engaging over 3 lakh citizens. The platform offers 113+ civic services including property tax, water charges, scheme guidance and payments. It notified 1 lakh defaulters under Abhay scheme, enabled surveys, Census 2027 participation, and supported 7–8k direct payments. Available 24x7 in Marathi and English.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
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NMMC WhatsApp Chatbot Collects Nearly ₹10 Crore In March, Engages Over 3 Lakh Citizens Through 113+ Civic Services | file photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected nearly Rs 10 crore through its WhatsApp chatbot service (8291920504) in March 2026 alone, while engaging over 3 lakh citizens for property tax notifications and enabling access to more than 113 civic services online, officials said.

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The civic body stated that the chatbot has rapidly gained popularity among residents by offering seamless access to municipal services without the need to visit offices. It allows users to pay property tax and water charges, access applications for all public services, and receive AI-assisted guidance for over 50 welfare schemes under the Social Development Department.

According to officials, more than 1 lakh property tax defaulters were notified about the Abhay scheme through the platform, while over 1 lakh citizens were invited to share feedback for cleanliness surveys and participate in Census 2027 initiatives.

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Additionally, around 7,000 to 8,000 users have made payments directly via WhatsApp payment links, and over 1 lakh citizens have actively used the chatbot for assistance in tax payments.

“The WhatsApp chatbot, available round-the-clock, provides instant access to services, information, and payments, even beyond office hours and on public holidays. Its simplicity and availability in both Marathi and English have made it highly effective,” an NMMC official said.

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