Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Directs NMMC To Ensure Monsoon Preparedness & Citizen Safety Across Navi Mumbai |

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Sunday directed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration to ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties during the upcoming monsoon season. He issued the instructions while chairing a pre-monsoon review meeting held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi.

Officials & public representatives attend meeting

The meeting was attended by former MP Sanjeev Naik, Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, House Leader Sagar Naik, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, City Engineer Shirish Ardawad, senior civic officials and public representatives.

Naik instructed all departments to remain fully prepared to prevent waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas of the city during heavy rains. He stressed the importance of completing the cleaning of drains, gutters and stormwater channels in a timely and thorough manner.

Naik calls for inter-departmental coordination

“Every concerned department must work in coordination to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater and avoid inconvenience to residents during the monsoon,” Naik said.

The minister also directed officials to immediately repair exposed electric wires, DP boxes, transformers and other hazardous electrical infrastructure to prevent accidents and loss of life due to short circuits during the rainy season.

Trim dangerous tree branches along roads

He further instructed authorities to trim dangerous tree branches along roads and residential areas to avoid mishaps caused by strong winds and heavy rain.

Reviewing preparedness for schools reopening after summer vacation, Naik directed the administration to complete repair works in school buildings before classes resume. He also ordered inspections to ensure CCTV cameras in schools are functioning properly to safeguard students.

Preventive measures for landslides near hill slopes

Highlighting the risk of landslides and soil erosion in hilly areas during heavy rainfall, Naik instructed officials to take preventive measures to protect hutments located near hill slopes and quarry areas.

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On the health front, the minister directed the civic administration to maintain adequate stock of medicines, including anti-snake venom injections, and asked the health department to remain alert to prevent the spread of monsoon-related diseases.

“Navi Mumbai residents should receive priority healthcare services at municipal hospitals during the monsoon,” Naik said.

Naik also informed that a joint inspection tour involving public representatives and civic officials would soon be conducted to physically review pre-monsoon works across the city.

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