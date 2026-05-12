Maharashtra To Set Up 200 EV Charging Stations Under PPP Model To Convert Entire ST Bus Fleet To E-Buses By 2035 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government and the State Transport Corporation are planning to set up at least 200 electric vehicle charging stations across the state under the public-private partnership (PPP) model as part of the roadmap to convert the entire ST bus fleet into e-buses by 2035, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on monday.

Private developers to get 1,500 sq ft space on lease

Speaking at a review meeting with senior MSRTC officials at Mantralaya, Sarnaik said the state aims to develop charging infrastructure capable of supporting nearly 20,000 e-buses in the coming years. The charging stations will be developed on available MSRTC land parcels across Maharashtra, with private developers being allotted designated spaces for construction and operation.

Under the proposed model, developers will also receive around 1,500 square feet of space on lease and will be allowed to offer charging services to private electric vehicles during non-operational hours for ST buses. The arrangement is expected to help MSRTC access charging facilities at affordable rates while also generating revenue through lease rentals and a share in profits earned from private EV charging.

Tendering process to begin in next few days

Sarnaik said the tendering process for the PPP project will begin in the next few days and expressed confidence that the initiative would help make the state-run transport corporation self-reliant in adopting environment-friendly electric buses in the future.

The meeting was attended by MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Financial Advisor Girish Deshmukh and other senior officials.

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