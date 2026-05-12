Evening Peak Chaos On Western Railway: Amritsar Express Stopped By ACP Pulling, Trespassing At Grant Road Disrupts Locals | File Photo

Mumbai: Evening peak-hour services on Western Railway were severely affected on Monday after two separate incidents disrupted both suburban and long-distance train operations, leading to delays and cancellation of multiple local services.

Amritsar Express halted at Borivali Platform 8 for 5 minutes

According to railway officials, Train No. 12903 Bandra Terminus–Amritsar Express was stopped after the Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) was activated at Borivali Platform No. 8 between 7.20 pm and 7.25 pm. The unscheduled halt caused congestion on the down fast corridor during one of the busiest travel hours.

In another trespassing incident, a local train, GN90835, was halted at Grant Road station from 7.58 pm and resumed movement only at 8.20 pm. The disruption further impacted train movements on the section and affected the suburban timetable.

Six down local services cancelled; delays up to 20 minutes initially

Due to the back-to-back incidents, at least six down local train services were cancelled, while several other suburban trains initially operated with delays of 15 to 20 minutes. Railway officials later managed to gradually restore operations, reducing delays to around five minutes.

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