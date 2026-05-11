MBVV Police Seize MD Drugs Worth Over ₹13.65 Crore & Laboratory Equipment In Mira Road Manufacturing Crackdown | AI

Mira-Bhayandar: In a significant crackdown on the narcotics trade, the Crime Detection Branch (Unit 4) of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police has successfully seized chemicals and laboratory equipment intended for the commercial manufacturing of Mephedrone (MD) drugs.

Drugs belonged to Arbaz Qureshi; case transferred to Crime Branch

The operation stems from a raid conducted on April 4, 2026, at Room No. 202, Chheda Adarsh Building, Nayanagar, Mira Road. During the initial raid, police seized 1.324 kg of MD drug valued at approximately ₹2.66 crore from the residence of Mrs. Firdos Arbaz Qureshi.

Investigations revealed the drugs belonged to her husband, Arbaz Vakil Qureshi. A case was subsequently registered at Nayanagar Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Given the severity of the crime, the case was transferred to the Crime Detection Branch (Unit 4). So far, the police have arrested two female and 11 male suspects.

Total recovery now at 6.743 kg MD

The total recovery in this ongoing investigation has now reached 6.743 kg of MD drug. Furthermore, based on information from two arrested accused (suspects No. 12 and 13), the police raided locations in Malvani (Mumbai), Azmi Nagar (Malvani), and Manori (Gorai).

Laboratory Equipment and Chemicals Seized

The police successfully seized 255 liters of chemicals and sophisticated laboratory apparatus used for drug synthesis, including Sodium Hydroxide Pellets, Hydrochloric Acid, Acetone, Dichloromethane, Methylamine, and Chloroform.

Heating dryer, separation flasks, heating mantle recovery flasks, four-finger clamps, addition pots, and Buchner funnels.

The total value of the seized property in this case has reached ₹13,65,45,095 (over ₹13.65 crore).

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Niket Kaushik, Additional CP Dattatray Shinde, and DCP (Crime) Sandeep Doifode.

The successful team included ACP Madan Ballal, Senior PI Pramod Badakh, and officers from the Crime Detection Branch Unit 4, along with the Cyber Cell. Further investigation is currently underway to uncover the wider network of this drug manufacturing syndicate.

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