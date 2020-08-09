NMMC to create a large number of artificial ponds for Ganpati festival

Navi Mumbai: With only two weeks left for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi to begin, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The major challenge of the civic body is to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

After two rounds of meeting in the last fortnight with all stakeholders, from police to Ganesh Puja Mandal, the civic administration has decided to create a large number of artificial lakes or ponds to avoid gathering at one place.

Under the NMMC’s jurisdiction, there are 23 major idols immersion ponds where maximum idols are immersed. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed all eight ward officials to create artificial ponds so that people disperse to different places and can avoid gathering in one place.

“More artificial lakes will be constructed at places that would be convenient for the citizens, especially in view of non-congestion on the day of immersion,” said a senior civic official. He added that the executive engineer of all the departments and deputy municipal commissioners of the concerned departments have been deputed for the work.The civic chief also directed to conduct a survey of possible places in coordination with the assistant commissioner and police officers and take necessary measures. The civic body also welcomes NGOs and Mandals if they are taking initiative for the creation of artificial lakes.

As per the circular issued by the Government of Maharashtra, this year the height of idols should be up to 4 feet for Ganpati Mandals and up to 2 feet for domestic Ganpati.In order to keep the sanctity of the festival, offerings like garlands, flowers, sweets and coconut will be properly segregated for disposal. “Segregation of waste will be a continuous process at the immersion sites so that offerings get respect,” said the official.

Similarly, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has appealed citizens to use sand made idols that can be immersed at home and there will be no risk of contamination in water. In addition, the civic body will also emphasize on online darshan through Facebook live, cable TV network and other digital channels.