NMMC to collect ₹148 Cr arrears from small-scale entrepreneurs after SC order

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will recover around Rs 148 crores in property tax arrears from around 1650 small-scale industrial units of Trans-Thane Creek (TTC). Last month, the supreme court directed the civic body to collect property tax from all industrial units.

Last month, the civic body won a 22-year-old battle against a section of entrepreneurs of small-scale industrial units of TTC as the Supreme Court allowed the civic body to collect property tax from all industrial units.

424 out of 1650 small entrepreneurs have not paid even a single penny property tax

As per the data available with the Property Tax department of NMMC, there are around 1650 small entrepreneurs in its jurisdiction and 424 of them have not paid even a single penny property tax. However, the remaining have paid partial property tax. The civic body will collect around Rs 148.61 crores.

Under the NMMC jurisdiction, there are a total of 3,25,179 properties of which 2,60,932 properties are residential, 58,611 properties are non-residential, and 5636 units are industrial.

The Small-Scale Entrepreneurs' Association (SSEA) had challenged the authority of the NMMC to collect property tax from the industrial units in the area. In 2010, the High Court had already dismissed the petition. However, the SSEA approached the Supreme Court.

SSEA had approached the court

The SSEA had approached the court, claiming that NMMC had no jurisdiction over them. The association asked for an exemption from paying property tax. Since 1996, NMMC has been authorised to collect property taxes. Before that, it was being collected by Mumbai Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

While hearing the petition on April 19, the Supreme Court has given a date of the next hearing on August 2, 2023. Meanwhile, it has directed small-scaleentrepreneurs to clear all dues before the next hearing or the court will not hold the hearing. “If small entrepreneurs do not pay all outstanding property tax within the intervening period, the Supreme Court will not hold the next hearing. Similarly, the court also ordered NMMC to seal the property of defaulters,” said a senior civic official.

“Property tax is the biggest source of revenue of the Municipal Corporation and only through this is it possible for the corporation to provide quality civic facilities to the citizens,” said a senior civic official.