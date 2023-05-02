Navi Mumbai: 'Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana' comes up in Ghansoli

NMMC chief Rajesh Narvekar was present on the occasion | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started 'Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Apla Dawakhana' at Kaulali Village in Ghansoli on May 1, 2023.

The Maharashtra Government started a total of 317 clinics across the state to provide medical services to people who are deprived of the facilities.

After the inauguration, the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said that this is a very laudable initiative to provide good healthcare facilities to the common people considering their working hours.

Timing is convenient

He said that the hard-working labourers are often unable to go to the clinic for medication during their working hours, so the timing of this clinic, from 2 pm to 10 pm, is convenient for the people so that they can get health facilities even after their working hours.

He said that apart from OPD, there are 7 types of services such as free health check-ups, free medication, teleconsultation / multi-specialty, check-ups of pregnant mothers, eye check-ups on fixed days in a month, referral service for X-ray will be available at this clinic.

Narvekar mentioned that the NMMC has also paid special attention to the empowerment of its health system during the COVID period. He specifically mentioned that health care is expanding in a way saying that the city Arogyavardhini Kendra is being opened in Diwalegaon and Shiravane, Juinagar in celebration of Maharashtra Day.

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Aapla Dawakhana begins operations at Arogya Vardhini Kendra in Kharghar