NMMC Suspends Gynecologist Pending Probe Into Pregnant Woman's Death | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has suspended gynecologist Dr. Bhavana Pagare, attached to Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli, pending an inquiry into the death of an eight-month pregnant woman during treatment at the civic hospital.

The suspension order, issued by NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde on Thursday, states that a prima facie case of negligence has been observed against Dr. Pagare in connection with the death of Sonam Dongre. The commissioner has ordered disciplinary proceedings against the doctor, who will remain under suspension until the inquiry committee submits its report.

Sonam Dongre and another eight-month pregnant woman, Richa Mishra, had been admitted to Rajmata Jijau Hospital for treatment. Dongre died during the course of treatment, triggering widespread concern after the incident was reported across television channels and social media.

According to the suspension order, the publicity surrounding the incident adversely affected the image of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The order states that a prima facie case of negligence has been found against Dr. Pagare and that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against her.

As part of the treatment protocol for women at risk of preterm delivery, Sonam Dongre was administered Dexamethasone, a steroid injection manufactured by Health Biotech Ltd, NMMC officer confirmed. The injection is routinely used to accelerate the development of a baby's lungs before birth when premature delivery is anticipated and is generally administered in two doses.

According to civic officials, the first dose was administered on June 30. After the second dose was given, Dongre's oxygen saturation levels began to fall. She was immediately shifted to the intensive care unit and provided intensive medical treatment. However, despite resuscitative efforts, she died during treatment.

Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said the civic body has requested the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to examine the entire batch of the injection used at the hospital. "We have requested the FDA to check the complete batch of the injection. The vials used were from batches with expiry dates of January 2027 and March 2027. We want to rule out every possible factor," Shinde said.

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Explaining the disciplinary action, Shinde said, "The suspension is a procedural step pending the inquiry. A committee has been constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the patient's death, and Dr. Pagare will remain under suspension until the committee submits its report."

Under the suspension order, Dr. Pagare will receive subsistence allowance as per the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules during the suspension period and has also been barred from accepting private employment or engaging in any business while under suspension.

The inquiry committee is expected to examine the treatment administered to the patient, the sequence of medical events and other relevant aspects before submitting its findings to the civic administration.

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