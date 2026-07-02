Mumbai Monsoon Munchies: 5 Healthy Fried Alternatives To Pakoras You Can Make At Home

Monsoon Munchies: 5 Healthy Fried Alternatives To Pakoras You Can Make At Home | AI-Generated Representational Image

Mumbai's monsoon is in full swing, and with the rains comes the irresistible craving for hot, crispy snacks paired with a steaming cup of chai. | AI-Generated Representational Image

While roadside pakoras remain a seasonal favourite, concerns over hygiene and food safety during the rainy season often make homemade alternatives a smarter choice. Check out these 5 healthy options to try at home. | AI-Generated Representational Image

1. Sweet Potato Pakoras Thinly sliced sweet potatoes coated in a light besan batter and shallow-fried or air-fried. Rich in fibre, vitamin A, and natural sweetness, they're a healthier alternative to regular potato fritters. | AI-Generated Representational Image

2. Paneer & Oats Pakoras Protein-rich paneer cubes coated with crushed oats, besan, and spices before being air-fried or lightly fried. They stay crispy outside while remaining soft and filling inside. | AI-Generated Representational Image

3. Corn & Moong Dal Tikkis Made with soaked moong dal, sweet corn, herbs, and spices, these golden patties are high in protein and fibre. They deliver the crunch of fried snacks without feeling too heavy. | AI-Generated Representational Image

4. Broccoli & Spinach Fritters A mix of finely chopped broccoli, spinach, oats, and gram flour creates crispy fritters packed with iron, fibre, and antioxidants. They make for a wholesome tea-time snack. | AI-Generated Representational Image