'Rains And You': Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Enjoy Mumbai Monsoon Together In Adorable PIC; Fans React |

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has once again left fans swooning after sharing a heartwarming glimpse of his monsoon moments with wife Katrina Kaif. As Mumbai welcomed the rainy season, the couple was seen spending some quiet quality time together, and the adorable photo quickly won over the internet.

Vicky shared a black-and-white picture featuring the two of them soaking in the monsoon vibes. In the photo, Katrina is seen gazing at the rain while leaning on Vicky's shoulder from behind, as he gently holds her hand. The couple appeared to be enjoying the serene weather from the comfort of their home.

Sharing the picture, Vicky simply captioned it, "Rains and you."

Mumbai has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since the onset of the monsoon, bringing cooler temperatures and pleasant weather across the city. Like many Mumbaikars, Vicky and Katrina seem to be making the most of the rainy season, embracing the cosy monsoon vibes together.

A user commented, "We’re melting." Another asked, "Vihaan kahan h?" One commented, "We are waiting to see little Vihaan."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan after dating privately for several years. The couple announced their pregnancy in September 2025 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. Two months later, on January 7, 2026, they introduced him to the world by revealing his name, Vihaan Kaushal, while sharing the first glimpse of their son on social media.

Despite being one of Bollywood's most-loved couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have never shared screen space in a film. Vicky has revealed on multiple occasions that the couple has received several offers to work together but turned them down, saying they are waiting for the "right script" and want to collaborate only when the story organically demands their pairing, rather than cashing in on their real-life relationship.