NMMC runs bulldozers over 354 illegally constructed huts in Vashi Gaon

According to civic officials, as many as 354 illegally constructed huts constructed by destructing mangroves were removed.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: In a joint operation of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Forest Department removed 345 illegal huts in sector 31 in Vashi Gaon. The open plot has been reserved for a park from Kerala Bhavan to Vashi Highway and adjacent to the Vashi Gaon creek.

The people who constructed these huts were given one month’s notice to evacuate from the area. A few people returned to the villages they belonged to while the rest continued to live in the shanties. The hutments paid rent to a middleman who had no official recognition.

Finally, a demolition drive was carried out by the Forest Department and NMMC in the presence of police personnel. In the future, similar unauthorized constructions and anti-encroachment activities will continue intensively.

