NMMC runs bulldozers over 354 illegally constructed huts in Vashi Gaon

354 illegally constructed huts removed by NMMC

Navi Mumbai: In a joint operation of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Forest Department removed 345 illegal huts in sector 31 in Vashi Gaon. The open plot has been reserved for a park from Kerala Bhavan to Vashi Highway and adjacent to the Vashi Gaon creek.

According to civic officials, as many as 354 illegally constructed huts constructed by destructing mangroves were removed.

The people who constructed these huts were given one month’s notice to evacuate from the area. A few people returned to the villages they belonged to while the rest continued to live in the shanties. The hutments paid rent to a middleman who had no official recognition.

Finally, a demolition drive was carried out by the Forest Department and NMMC in the presence of police personnel. In the future, similar unauthorized constructions and anti-encroachment activities will continue intensively.

