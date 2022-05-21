NMMC conducts door-to-door Cancer awareness campaign

The Heath Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took to circulate brochures to inform and educate people about Cancer -prevention and care. The campaign was carried out by reaching the information piece to one's doorstep.

The campaign aims to make people understand and believe that the health condition can be treated better when detected at an early stage. It is a part of the regular wellness and awareness program that the civic body conducts during the year.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Increase in lemon supply results into price drop

“These are general awareness programs that we conduct, they are not time-bound. The Health Ministry directs and reinforces on such constant awareness campaigns via civic bodies during the span of the year”, said one of the officials from the NMMC Health Department.

NMMC, in its brochure, used graphics and texts to convey the message to local residents. The information illustrated about endometrial, mouth and breast cancer.

Advertisement

The campaign has been designed by the ward office and then circulated in specific areas. There are even other awareness campaigns being carried out by the NMMC in the city.

"Cancer is one of the most serious concerns in the country and it becomes mandatory to reach out to people and spread awareness”, the official added in a conversation with FPJ.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:12 AM IST