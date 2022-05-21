Navi Mumbai: Increase in lemon supply results into price drop

After about two months, the price of lemons have seen a low. Earlier this year, the unit price of lemons had reached a maximum of Rs. 20, while now it ranges between Rs. 2 to Rs. 4 depending upon the size and quality .
In the retail market, lemon is now available at Rs 20 for 6-7 pieces. “The demand for lemons is unchanged, however, due to an increase in supply of the product there's a price drop," said a trader from Vashi APMC.
The wholesale rate for lemons in the past two months had peaked to around ₹150 per kg, which is thrice the present rates of ₹50-60 per kg.
Lemon is used in preparations to beat the heat. “During March, the mercury level had breached previous record thus resulting into a higher demand in the product,” said a retailer from Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area.
ALSO READ'What's your country known for?': From 'Modi ji' to 'Masala chai', people are busy tweeting clues...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)