Nitin Gadkari: Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway to have access controlled 8-lane carriageway | Instagram

Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari today announced in an Instagram post that the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway's (Package-II) stretch starting before the KMP Expressway and ending near Khanpur Ghati, is being constructed with a configuration of access controlled 8-lane carriageway.

The Expressway will connect multiple cities

He said that the project passing through Palwal and Nuh districts will provide connectivity from Delhi to Mumbai as a part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway thereby connecting various cities such as Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara etc.

Gadkari said, "GoI under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji is building smarter, safer & sustainable roads across every length of the country. Such dynamic initiatives are significantly boosting the transport sector and generating large scale employment opportunities directly & indirectly."

Gadkari's dream of making Nariman Point to Delhi a 12-hour journey

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari while speaking about the status of the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway had said on October 18 that work on the first phase from Delhi to JNPT in Mumbai would be completed this year itself.

"My plan is to connect Nariman Point to Delhi making it a 12-hour journey," Union Minister Gadkari was quoted as saying in a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways statement on Monday evening.

Speaking about the achievements of the Road and Transport Ministry, the Union Minister said: "I was pained to know that around one crore people in the country were driving cycle-rickshaw". He added that 80 lakh people among them are driving E-rickshaws today. "400 start-ups in the country are making electric scooters, e-rickshaws etc." The minister made the remarks while inaugurating an Organic Garden at R.D. and S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College in Mumbai. R.D. & S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College also released a book on 'Environment Sustainability Initiatives by R. D. National College' during the occasion, the statement said.

Further, while sharing details of environment-friendly, recycling initiatives in the country, the Union Minister said that nothing is wasted and that with the use of appropriate technology, it can be converted from waste into wealth.

"For the last 8 years, we have been recycling sewage water of Nagpur and selling it to the Government of Maharashtra for power generation. We are earning Rs 300 cr. annually as royalty," he was quoted in the ministry's statement. He also shared details of similar projects undertaken in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Also, reiterating the significance of green fuels, the Minister said that the Road Transport Ministry is working on the diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector since the year 2000.

"We are making green fuels like ethanol from sugar cane which is cost-effective, pollution free and indigenous and hence helps in reducing import of fuels." The Union Minister added, "Ethics, economy and environment are three important pillars of our society".

(with inputs from ANI)

Read Also Nariman Point to Delhi in 12 hours is my dream: Nitin Gadkari