Nitesh Rane's Call To Rename Mumbra To 'Mumbra Devi' Sparks Row; SP Leader Abu Azmi Says 'Focus Should Be On…'

Thane: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane created a political stir over his recent public gathering after he announced to rename Mumbra as 'Mumbra Devi'. The statement has seen a sharp reaction from Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, who criticised and urged to prioritise infrastructure, education and civic amenities in Thane.

What Did Nitesh Rane Say?

Rane, who attended the meeting organised at Mumbra–Shil Phata on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's punyatithi, said, "Until we put the saffron flag on every house in Mumbra, we will sit quiet. I want to tell everyone that don't worry, we made Islampur into Ishwarpur, and now Mumbra will also be changed to Mumbra Devi."

Mumbra Devi Temple is an ancient Hindu temple located atop Parsik Hill in Mumbra. It is situated approximately 210 meters above sea level, and the temple attracts devotees from across the city.

Responding to his remark, Abu Azmi criticised the focus on renaming instead of development. Azmi pointed out that Mumbra is home to a large population, many of whom have moved there due to affordable housing. He stressed that the area requires better infrastructure, including improvements in schools, colleges, and basic civic facilities.

While speaking to news agency PTI, he said, "If Maharashtra aims to become a $5 trillion economy and achieve economic progress, then focus should be on improving schools, colleges, and civic facilities, as the condition of corporation schools there is very poor."

He further added, "There is no opposition to anyone practising their beliefs or worshipping Mumbra Devi, but emphasising such matters instead of providing essential facilities is not good for the country."

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