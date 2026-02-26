Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Calls 'Madrasas, Breeding Grounds For Terrorists'; Sparks Political Storm |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday said he would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to shut down madrasas in the state, claiming that Islamic seminaries were 'breeding grounds for terrorists.' His remarks triggered sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with Opposition leaders accusing him of spreading communal hatred and making unsubstantiated allegations.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Namaz offered at Malegaon Municipal Corporation electricity department, Minister Nitesh Narayan Rane says, "That’s why I repeatedly say, these madrasas are centers for training terrorists. There is no education or respect in them. If we had made such an… pic.twitter.com/RV7BxFZ0Sq — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2026

Opposition Slams Nitesh Rane's Remark

Opposition parties strongly condemned the remarks. Shiv Sena UBT leader Sachin Ahir said such statements were deliberately provocative. “People like him are made spokespersons only to spread bitterness in society. Their job is to vitiate the atmosphere, and no one asks them to remain silent,” Ahir said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Minister Nitish Rane’s statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir says, "Such people are appointed as spokespersons by the Bharatiya Janata Party only to spread bitterness in society. Their job is to vitiate the atmosphere, and no one asks them to… pic.twitter.com/g1T4u5QkXy — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2026

Congress leader Aslam Shaikh said Rane, being a minister, should speak responsibly. “If he makes such serious claims, he must prove them. If he cannot, people should ask when he will resign. Madrasas existed even before independence and have a long history,” Shaikh said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Minister Nitesh Rane’s statement, Congress leader Aslam Shaikh says, "Nitesh Rane is a minister, so he should speak thoughtfully. If he makes claims, he should be able to prove them. If he cannot, people should ask him when he will submit his resignation.… pic.twitter.com/viuKKK9OL7 — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2026

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan accused Rane of habitual falsehoods and insulting freedom fighters. “Many great scholars emerged from madrasas. Those who fought the British during the freedom struggle, were they terrorists? By using such words, he is insulting these freedom fighters,” Pathan said, challenging Rane to list freedom fighters associated with the RSS.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's statement, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says, "Nitesh Rane has developed a habit of lying. He doesn't know how many great scholars have emerged from madrasas... Those who participated in the freedom struggle against the… https://t.co/cFwIzjKWsN pic.twitter.com/AncfFhuise — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

What Did Nitesh Rane Say?

Speaking to reporters, Rane cited a viral video purportedly showing a Muslim cleric beating a student. He claimed the incident was from Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg, his home district, where he is also the guardian minister. “You have seen the maulavi’s video of beating children. Strict action will be taken. Such acts will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that those responsible would face stringent consequences.

Rane questioned the need for madrasas in Maharashtra, alleging that sometimes weapons are found in these institutions and reiterating his claim that they shape terrorists. He also asked whether any Islamic country allows schools for Hindus where only the Bhagavad Gita is taught, arguing that religious education should be confined to places of worship. The minister said he would formally request the chief minister to take steps to shut down madrasas across the state.

