'This Is Hindu Rashtra': Nitesh Rane Sparks Row Over Namaz In Malegaon Office

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane

A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra during the ongoing Budget Session after a video surfaced showing people offering namaz inside the electricity department office in Malegaon.

The incident reportedly took place during a protest led by Lukman Kamal, president of the Malegaon Lok Sangharsh Samiti, along with local residents at the municipal corporation’s electricity department. As the demonstration coincided with the holy month of Ramzan and the time for Asr prayers, some protesters offered namaz in congregation inside the office premises.

Reacting sharply, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane criticised the act, saying, “This is a Hindu rashtra. No one is allowed to do this here.” He questioned whether elected representatives were chosen for the development of Malegaon or “to do jihad,” and asked why prayers could not be offered in mosques when many were available. Rane said action would be sought in the matter.

The minister further courted controversy by alleging that madrassas were “centres for making terrorists” and suggested that institutions where children were allegedly mistreated should be shut down.

His remarks drew a strong rebuttal from Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who dismissed the allegations and said no madrassa in India promotes terrorism. He invited authorities to install CCTV cameras or conduct inspections, asserting that no unlawful activities would be found. Azmi also maintained that namaz can be offered anywhere at its designated time and should not attract objections.