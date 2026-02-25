 'This Is Hindu Rashtra': Nitesh Rane Sparks Row Over Namaz In Malegaon Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'This Is Hindu Rashtra': Nitesh Rane Sparks Row Over Namaz In Malegaon Office

'This Is Hindu Rashtra': Nitesh Rane Sparks Row Over Namaz In Malegaon Office

A row broke out in Maharashtra after protesters offered namaz inside Malegaon’s electricity department office during Ramzan. Minister Nitesh Rane termed it unacceptable, calling India a “Hindu rashtra” and alleging madrassas promote extremism. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi strongly refuted the claims, inviting inspections and defending the right to pray.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane |

A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra during the ongoing Budget Session after a video surfaced showing people offering namaz inside the electricity department office in Malegaon.

The incident reportedly took place during a protest led by Lukman Kamal, president of the Malegaon Lok Sangharsh Samiti, along with local residents at the municipal corporation’s electricity department. As the demonstration coincided with the holy month of Ramzan and the time for Asr prayers, some protesters offered namaz in congregation inside the office premises.

Reacting sharply, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane criticised the act, saying, “This is a Hindu rashtra. No one is allowed to do this here.” He questioned whether elected representatives were chosen for the development of Malegaon or “to do jihad,” and asked why prayers could not be offered in mosques when many were available. Rane said action would be sought in the matter.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt To Roll Out Long-Term Measures To Improve Fishermen’s Livelihoods: Minister...
article-image

The minister further courted controversy by alleging that madrassas were “centres for making terrorists” and suggested that institutions where children were allegedly mistreated should be shut down.

FPJ Shorts
'Vibes Are Great': Unbeaten West Indies Channel 2016 Spirit Ahead Of South Africa Clash
'Vibes Are Great': Unbeaten West Indies Channel 2016 Spirit Ahead Of South Africa Clash
Punjab Turning Into ‘Gangster-Narco Terror Hub’, Says BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar
Punjab Turning Into ‘Gangster-Narco Terror Hub’, Says BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar
'Stupid Behaviour': South Africa Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi Slams Fans For Abusing Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Wife
'Stupid Behaviour': South Africa Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi Slams Fans For Abusing Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Wife
Punjab News: 2 Accused In AAP Sarpanch Murder Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter In Tarn Taran
Punjab News: 2 Accused In AAP Sarpanch Murder Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter In Tarn Taran

His remarks drew a strong rebuttal from Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, who dismissed the allegations and said no madrassa in India promotes terrorism. He invited authorities to install CCTV cameras or conduct inspections, asserting that no unlawful activities would be found. Azmi also maintained that namaz can be offered anywhere at its designated time and should not attract objections.

Follow us on