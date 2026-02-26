Thane News: Protest Erupts In Mumbra Over Revocation Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation, Opposition Slams Mahayuti Govt

Opposition leaders and supporters stage a protest outside Darul Falah Mosque in Mumbra against the state’s decision to revoke the 5% Muslim reservation | File Photo

Thane, Feb 26: High political drama unfolded in Mumbra as the opposition launched a fierce protest against the Mahayuti government's decision to officially revoke the 5% reservation for the Muslim community.

The demonstration, held following afternoon prayers at the Darul Falah Mosque, was spearheaded by the Leader of the Opposition in the Thane Municipal Corporation, Ashraf (Shanu) Pathan.

The core of the dispute

The controversy stems from a 2014 ordinance issued by the then Congress-NCP alliance government, which granted a 5% quota to socially and educationally backward Muslim communities. While the Bombay High Court had previously stayed the reservation in government jobs, it had allowed the quota to stand for educational admissions.

However, the current state administration recently issued a fresh Government Resolution (GR) formally cancelling all previous circulars and administrative processes related to the reservation, citing the expiration of the original ordinance.

"Reservation is our right"

Addressing a massive gathering of supporters, Shanu Pathan condemned the move as a betrayal of the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" slogan.

"The Muslim community, which constitutes nearly 18% of the population, remains socially and economically marginalised. By revoking this hard-won reservation, the government is engaging in the politics of discrimination," Pathan stated.

Impact and future outlook

The revocation has led to the immediate cessation of:

. Issuance of Special Backward Category-A (SBC-A) certificates.

. Reserved seats for Muslim candidates in educational admissions.

. Administrative validity of previous quota-related documents.

Also Watch:

As the state heads toward further political consolidation, the Muslim reservation issue is expected to become a central flashpoint between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition.

