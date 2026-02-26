 Thane News: Protest Erupts In Mumbra Over Revocation Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation, Opposition Slams Mahayuti Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Protest Erupts In Mumbra Over Revocation Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation, Opposition Slams Mahayuti Govt

Thane News: Protest Erupts In Mumbra Over Revocation Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation, Opposition Slams Mahayuti Govt

High political drama unfolded in Mumbra as opposition leaders protested the state government’s decision to revoke the 5% Muslim reservation. The move has triggered fresh tensions ahead of political realignments in Maharashtra.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Opposition leaders and supporters stage a protest outside Darul Falah Mosque in Mumbra against the state’s decision to revoke the 5% Muslim reservation | File Photo

Thane, Feb 26: High political drama unfolded in Mumbra as the opposition launched a fierce protest against the Mahayuti government's decision to officially revoke the 5% reservation for the Muslim community.

The demonstration, held following afternoon prayers at the Darul Falah Mosque, was spearheaded by the Leader of the Opposition in the Thane Municipal Corporation, Ashraf (Shanu) Pathan.

The core of the dispute

The controversy stems from a 2014 ordinance issued by the then Congress-NCP alliance government, which granted a 5% quota to socially and educationally backward Muslim communities. While the Bombay High Court had previously stayed the reservation in government jobs, it had allowed the quota to stand for educational admissions.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Public Health Staff Protest Over Long-Pending Promotions In Parel
BMC Public Health Staff Protest Over Long-Pending Promotions In Parel
‘Shuts The Critics Up’: Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form With 55 Against Zimbabwe After 3 Ducks In 4 Innings In ICC T20 WC 2026
‘Shuts The Critics Up’: Netizens React As Abhishek Sharma Returns To Form With 55 Against Zimbabwe After 3 Ducks In 4 Innings In ICC T20 WC 2026
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Mega ‘Deep Clean Drive’ To Boost Sanitation In Ward 19
Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Mega ‘Deep Clean Drive’ To Boost Sanitation In Ward 19
India Post Their Highest-Ever Total In ICC T20 World Cup History As Six Batters Strike At Over 150 Against Zimbabwe
India Post Their Highest-Ever Total In ICC T20 World Cup History As Six Batters Strike At Over 150 Against Zimbabwe

However, the current state administration recently issued a fresh Government Resolution (GR) formally cancelling all previous circulars and administrative processes related to the reservation, citing the expiration of the original ordinance.

"Reservation is our right"

Addressing a massive gathering of supporters, Shanu Pathan condemned the move as a betrayal of the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" slogan.

"The Muslim community, which constitutes nearly 18% of the population, remains socially and economically marginalised. By revoking this hard-won reservation, the government is engaging in the politics of discrimination," Pathan stated.

Impact and future outlook

The revocation has led to the immediate cessation of:

. Issuance of Special Backward Category-A (SBC-A) certificates.

. Reserved seats for Muslim candidates in educational admissions.

. Administrative validity of previous quota-related documents.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bombay HC To Hear Plea Challenging State Govt’s Scrapping Of 5 Per Cent Muslim Reservation On...
article-image

As the state heads toward further political consolidation, the Muslim reservation issue is expected to become a central flashpoint between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on