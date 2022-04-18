Nitesh Rane takes jibe at MVA government over Mumbai police officials visit in Raza academy's Iftar Party

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has questioned the Uddhav Thackeray led MVA govt over Mumbai CP Sanjay Pande and few other police officials attending Iftar Party organised by Raza Academy.

Few years back Protest called by Raza Academy in Mumbai had turned violent in which they had attacked on Mumbai police officials too who were on duty to control this. There were allegations against those violent protesters that they misbehaved with female cops who were on duty at that day in South Mumbai’a Azad Maidan area.

Nitesh Rane in his tweet says “Is it an attempt by MVA government to appease such people who were involved in acts which are against National or there is pressure on officials to attend such gatherings from government only.”

He has tweeted photo of Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pande and other few officials along with Raza Academy members. BJP has always held Raza Academy responsible for trying to disturb the communal harmony of Mumbai.

In the past Nitesh Rane has alleged that Raza Academy was involved in spreading misinformation about vandalism of Mosque in Tripura. Which never happened. With this tweet Nitesh Rane has once again raised issue of how women cop were manhandled and misbehaved with.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 02:24 PM IST