NIO publishing 'fake, false' reports, affecting fisherfolk' livelihood: Maharashtra Fishermen committee

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar (fishermen) Kriti Samiti (AMMKS) has alleged that the renowned National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) is misleading the government with incorrect and sometimes false reports. According to the fisherfolk, the NIO is therefore doing injustice to them. They said that the institute has carried out several surveys at various locations in Maharashtra and filed false reports, on the basis of which the government is implementing various projects in the ocean.

Projects damaging the environment

These projects, they said, are damaging the environment, destroying fish production zones, and ruining biodiversity which is further reducing their catch and impacting their livelihood.

Headed by Devendra Tandel, AMMKS and the fishing community from across the state want to hold a protest outside the NIO office at Char Bungalow in Andheri West on June 12, for which they submitted a letter to the Versova Police on Saturday.

Tandel said, “The NIO had submitted false reports about Mumbai coastal road, a proposed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Arabian Sea, Vadhvan Bundar and the construction of Mundra port in Gujarat. Owing to these reports, the fishing community is suffering. We have taken a strong stand against such a fake organisation.”

Government to take stock of losses by fisherfolk

On May 21, AMMKS representatives met in Palghar, demanding that all the reports submitted by the NIO should be re-inspected and the government should take note of the losses incurred by their community. As an example, the fishermen in May last year, fearing damage to their boats from the coastal road project, had demanded to keep at least 200mt distance between two pillars as their ships sail from Cleveland jetty to the coast of Worli Koliwada.

At a January meeting that year, then environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and guardian minister of the city Aslam Shaikh had held meetings with local fishermen.

Fisherfolk to submit their own reports

During that meeting, the fishermen had said that they will submit reports of renowned institutions in support of their claim. Subsequently, they furnished a report of Dr Surendra Thakurdesai, who is head of the Department of Geography and Rural Development of Gogate Jogalekar College in Ratnagiri.

The report stated that according to the 2017 NIO report, the distance between two pillars must be 160mt. To confirm the claim, the BMC had sent the report to the NIO for verification. Dr Jaykumar Seelam of NIO said that the navigation span under the coastal road is 60mt and it is enough for the ships to travel.

