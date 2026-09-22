Nimit Goyal IPS Profile: Meet The 2014-Batch Officer Leading Mumbai West Zone I With Technology-Driven Crime Policing | File photo

Mumbai: Nimit Goyal, a 2014-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Region- Zone I, Mumbai. His office is located at the BKC Police Station in Bandra-Kurla Complex (Bandra East). The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Kherwadi, Nirmal Nagar, Vakola, Vile Parle, Airport and Sahar police stations, along with the newly approved Golibar Police Station, which is expected to become operational soon, fall under his jurisdiction. The zone comprises several key commercial hubs, Mumbai's international and domestic airports, and densely populated residential areas, making it one of the city's strategically important policing jurisdictions.

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After completing his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow, Goyal cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Before joining the IPS, he underwent training with the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), where he gained exposure to taxation, public finance and policy implementation. He later enhanced his administrative skills by completing the Advanced Management Programme in Financial Sciences and Capital Markets at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.



Throughout his career, Goyal has investigated a wide range of offences, including murder, rape, financial fraud, embezzlement, cases under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, NDPS offences, organised crime under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and other complex criminal cases.





As Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Nagpur, Goyal led the detection of several major offences, intensified the crackdown on drug trafficking, introduced facial recognition technology into routine policing, and deployed pilot forensic vans to strengthen scientific investigation and evidence collection at crime scenes.

His leadership was equally evident during his tenure as Superintendent of Police in Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), a district known for its communal sensitivity. Through careful planning, intelligence gathering and proactive policing, the district witnessed no major communal law-and-order incidents during his tenure while maintaining firm control over criminal activities.



Before taking charge of West Zone I in Mumbai, Goyal also served in key positions, including Additional Superintendent of Police in Sindhudurg and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing, where he handled complex financial crimes requiring specialised investigative skills.

Beyond crime detection, Goyal has also demonstrated strong administrative leadership. As Commandant of SRPF Group IV in Mumbai, he oversaw more than 1,000 personnel and introduced welfare initiatives, including a kindergarten for personnel's children, improved sports facilities, and a plantation drive that saw over 25,000 trees planted.



As policing evolves amid rapid technological advancements and increasingly sophisticated crime, officers like DCP Nimit Goyal represent a new generation of IPS leadership that places equal emphasis on technology, scientific investigation, community confidence and the welfare of the police force. His career reflects an approach aimed not only at solving crimes but also at strengthening institutions, modernising policing practices and building public trust.



Contact: 022 26508381, 022 26540101

Email - dcpzone8-mum@mahapolice.gov.in

Address - B.K.C. Police Station, First Floor, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051