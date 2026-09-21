Bhiwandi Gang-Rape Case: CCTV DVR Missing From Farmhouse, Police Intensify Search For Ex-MLA Narendra Pawar | File Pic

Bhiwandi: The investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old married woman at a private property in Bapgaon, Bhiwandi taluka, has taken a new turn after police found that the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) linked to the CCTV surveillance system at the premises was not available.

The development has prompted the Padgha police to examine when the DVR went missing, who had access to the surveillance equipment and whether it was removed after the alleged incident. Police are also investigating whether the absence of the recording system has any connection with the allegations made by the woman.

An FIR has been registered against former Kalyan West BJP MLA Narendra Pawar and dismissed police personnel Shailesh Patil following the woman's complaint. Both are currently absconding, and police have launched a search for them. The caretaker of the property, identified as Deva, is also reportedly untraceable.

According to the complaint, the woman had approached Pawar in connection with a dispute involving her husband. She alleged that she was subsequently taken to a property in Bapgaon, where she was allegedly threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted. She further alleged that Patil sexually assaulted her at the same location after Pawar left.

The Padgha police registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions relating to gang rape, intimidation and use of a weapon. Police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and collecting supporting evidence.

CCTV system under scrutiny

During the investigation police examined the CCTV infrastructure at the property. The DVR, which could potentially contain recordings from the cameras installed at the premises, was found to be unavailable.

Padgha Senior Police Inspector Pankaj Giri told The Free Press Journal that the DVR was not available as part of the evidence from the alleged scene of the incident. He said provisions relating to destruction or removal of evidence had been added to the case.

Police are now trying to establish when the DVR disappeared and who had access to it. Investigators are also examining whether the equipment was removed before or after the alleged incident and whether its disappearance was intended to prevent investigators from accessing potentially relevant footage.

The exact circumstances surrounding the missing DVR will become clear as the investigation progresses.

Caretaker Deva also being traced

The property's caretaker identified as Deva is also being sought by the police. Investigators are trying to establish whether he was present at the premises when the alleged incident took place and what information he may have about the movements of the people involved.

Police are examining the complainant's statement, material collected during the investigation and other available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

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Six teams launched search

The Padgha police have formed six teams to trace Pawar, Patil and others connected with the case. The teams have been deployed at different locations and are also gathering information about the accused and other persons linked to the property.

Inspector Giri said the police teams were actively searching for both accused persons as well as the caretaker.

The case came to light after the woman approached Congress corporator Kanchan Kulkarni on September 16 through social media and shared video and WhatsApp material with her. Kulkarni subsequently accompanied the woman to the Padgha police station, following which the FIR was registered.

Pawar has denied the allegations and described them as false and part of a conspiracy to defame him. He also resigned from his party positions following the registration of the case.

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