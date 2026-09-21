Maharashtra To Assess Drought Impact On Fishermen & Fish Farming, Nitesh Rane Directs Field Surveys | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Fisheries Department has begun preparations to assess the impact of the drought-like situation in parts of the state on fishermen and fish farming, with Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane directing officials to conduct field inspections and compile details of potentially affected beneficiaries.

Rane chaired an online meeting of assistant commissioners of fisheries from all districts at the Sindhudurg Collectorate on Sunday to review the preparedness of the department. Fisheries Commissioner Bhanudas Palve and district-level assistant commissioners also participated in the meeting.

Fisheries impact assessment begins

Rane directed officials to immediately complete preparations for conducting panchnamas (spot assessments) in potentially affected areas after inspecting lakes, reservoirs and other water bodies under the jurisdiction of the Fisheries Department.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all departments to assess the drought-like situation and compile relevant information, Rane said. Accordingly, fisheries officials should undertake physical inspections of all lakes, reservoirs and fish farming locations and collect objective information on the prevailing situation.

Assistant commissioners in each district have been asked to visit water bodies, assess their current water levels and interact with local fishermen to understand the impact of the dry conditions on their livelihoods.

The department will compile district-wise data on the total number of lakes, current water storage, potentially affected water bodies and the talukas likely to be affected, Rane said.

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Support for affected fishermen

He stressed that since fish farming has been accorded the status of an agricultural activity, fishermen engaged in fisheries who suffer losses should also receive necessary assistance along with farmers affected by the drought-like conditions.

Rane directed officials to identify all potentially affected fishermen in their respective districts and submit the details to the district administration so that further assistance can be considered.

Officials were also instructed to interact sensitively with fishermen during field visits and data collection and inform them that the government was taking steps to provide necessary assistance.

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Review of drought preparedness

Rane said he would personally visit various parts of the state to assess the ground situation and assured that efforts would be made to secure maximum assistance for fishermen affected by the drought-like conditions.

During the meeting, Rane reviewed district-wise details of fisheries-related lakes, available water storage, potentially affected water bodies and talukas facing the possibility of an adverse impact. He also directed officials to keep the necessary administrative machinery prepared in view of the potential impact of water scarcity on the fisheries sector.

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