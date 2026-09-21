Maharashtra Forms AI Governance Committee To Transform Higher & Technical Education System | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted a 10-member AI Data Analytics and Dashboard Governance Committee to integrate artificial intelligence, data analytics, predictive analytics and decision-support systems into the administration of higher and technical education in the state. The Higher and Technical Education Department issued a Government Resolution on Monday, outlining the committee’s mandate to make educational governance more transparent, technology-driven and responsive.

Shivaji University, Kolhapur Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Rajnish Kamat has been appointed chairman of the committee. Senior officials from the Mantralaya and the Directorate of Higher Education and Technical Education have also been included in the panel.

The committee comprises Dr Shrikant Pulkundwar, Pratap Lubal, Ashok Mande, Amol Mutyal, Dr Umesh Kokate, Narendra Patil, Swapnil Korde and Kunal Patil as members. Prashant Sinalkar, project manager with the Directorate of Higher Education, Mumbai, will serve as member secretary.

AI-based education governance plan

The initiative seeks to move the use of data in the education sector beyond routine reporting and bring it directly into administrative decision-making, in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

Under the proposed framework, data relating to student enrolment, examinations, results, university affiliations, scholarships, libraries and research publications will be analysed using AI and other advanced analytical tools. The government plans to use the insights generated from this data to support policy and administrative decisions.

The committee will also work towards developing an early warning system to identify potential errors, irregularities and other issues at an early stage. Information from different government education systems will be integrated and made available through dashboards to facilitate real-time monitoring and analysis.

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Focus on security and ethics

A key focus of the committee will be ensuring cybersecurity, protection of personal data and transparency in the use of AI. It will also recommend an ethical framework governing the deployment of artificial intelligence in higher and technical education.

The committee has been proposed for an initial three-year term and will meet at least once every quarter. During its tenure, it will recommend AI-based pilot projects, organise capacity-building programmes for government and education-sector personnel, and submit policy recommendations to the state government.

The committee will submit a progress report every three months. However, final policy and financial decisions will continue to be taken at the government level.

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