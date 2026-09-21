Jamui Viral Video Case: Three Arrested After Minor Girl Allegedly Harassed On Road, Police Launch Probe | AI

Patna: A minor girl has been molested in Bihar's Jamui district, sending shockwaves across the nation.

Three people have been arrested in this connection, a senior police officer informed.

Police Act After Videos Surface Online

The matter came to the public notice after a video purportedly showing the alleged harassment of two minor students in Jamui went viral on social media. Police have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

The young couple were stopped by a group of ruffians on the road as they were allegedly subjected to harassment.

Jamui district magistrate Naveen said the incident took place on the evening of September 19 under Jamui Sadar police station limits. He said the police did not initially receive any complaint regarding the incident. Later, based on material available on social media, the police launched an investigation, identified the victims and registered an FIR.

Victims Identified, FIR Registered After Investigation

The DM said the accused had been identified and action was being taken against them.

Police have taken three suspects into custody in this connection.

Jamui SP Bishwajit Dayal said the video had come to the police's notice and appeared to show two minors being subjected to inappropriate behaviour. Their statements were subsequently recorded. The two minors had gone to the area after attending coaching classes to have their photographs taken when the incident allegedly occurred, he said.

Two Class 10 Students Were Returning From Coaching

According to preliminary information, the two minors are Class 10 students and residents of Jamui town. On September 19, they reportedly went to Madwa hillock on a scooter after attending coaching classes.

While returning, some youths allegedly stopped them on the way and subjected them to harassment for a considerable period. The incident was reportedly filmed on video.

Two videos purportedly linked to the incident went viral on social media. After the videos surfaced, social media users called on the police and administration to take action. The videos purportedly show a group of men surrounding the girl and allegedly subjecting her to harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

During the investigation, police identified the victims and subsequently registered an FIR.

The State Women's Commission (SWC) has taken cognisance of the matter.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the video from Jamui was “very disturbing”.

He said a Class 10 boy and girl were allegedly forcibly stopped on the road, harassed and humiliated, and that the girl was subjected to harassment. He said the girl kept pleading with folded hands to be allowed to leave, but the men allegedly touched and pulled at her inappropriately.

“Who gave these people the right to behave in such a manner? This is not ‘culture’; this is patriarchy. It is the mindset that any man has control over a girl’s body, her movement and her choices. When control is treated as culture and ‘blind followers’ normalise such thinking, the mob begins to believe that it is the law. Bihar government must answer why a girl is not safe on the state’s roads at 7 pm,” he asked.