Nimbalkar murder case: Court rejects bail for 3rd time

A special CBI court on Friday rejected a temporary bail plea filed by Parasmal Jain, an accused-turned-approver in the killing of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar in which ex-NCP MP Padamsinh Patil is the prime accused. This is the third such application by Jain to be rejected by the court in the past months.

The pleas were filed by Jain through Thane Central prison where he is lodged and were opposed by Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI Manoj Chaladan. In the earlier pleas Jain had sought temporary bail to attend his daughter’s wedding. The first plea however had reached the court late, after the wedding was over.

While rejecting Jain’s second interim bail plea on June 25, the special CBI court had observed that only on June 19 it had rejected another of his bail pleas on the same grounds. The court had said that Jain is in the habit of making successive bail applications. Special CBI judge Anand L Yawalkar had said in both the bail rejection orders that as required under a provision of the Criminal Procedure Code, as an accused-turned approver, he needs to be detained in custody till the termination of the trial.

Jain has confessed to arranging three shooters who had killed Nimbalkar and his driver after he had made a call to Nimbalkar as a prospective land buyer and called him to Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai for a meeting. Here the shooters had killed him and his driver when he arrived.

Ex-MP Padamsinh Patil is the main accused in the case that allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill his cousin Nimbalkar, due to political rivalry. The duo were shot dead in June, 2006.

In a statement before a magistrate, Jain had revealed his role in the conspiracy and murder. According to the chargesheet, the shooters had reached by train to the city from Varanasi and had been received at the station by Jain.