Nikhil Wagle Terms Mumbai Police 'Nalayak', Department Asks Him To Mind His Language

Mumbai Police reaction on Nikhil Wagle's post | X

Mumbai, January 26: Journalist Nikhil Wagle slammed the Mumbai police on Friday, January 26, alleging that he did not receive a copy of complaint after 48 hours of lodging a complaint. Terming the Mumbai police "worthless" on X (formerly Twitter), Nikhil Wagle said the Mahim police station is of no use. Reacting to his post, the official account of Mumbai police dismissed Wagle's allegations and advised him to use "appropriate" language.

"Mumbai police is worthless. It's been 48 hours and didn't get copy of complaint. The Mahim police station should be up for sale in junk market," Wagle posted in Marathi. In response, the Mumbai police said: "We have collected all details. Based on your complaint, an offence has been registered on January 24. The same has been conveyed to you. You refused to meet police officials who came to your house to gather more information."

The police department further said that Wagle has been told to collect a copy of the complaint from the police station. It underlined: "There is no provision to deliver the complaint copy to the house of a particular person." Reacting to the language of Wagle's post, the Mumbai police said he should make "decent" choice of words as he is an "educated" person.

Mumbai Police Response To Nikhil Wagle's Post:

While Wagle has not reacted to the Mumbai police's post till the time of filing this copy, a section of people urged the department to file a defamation suit against the journalist.

Wagle Vs Mumbai Police

On January 23, Wagle had said that some rowdy elements were harassing him. He had alleged inappropriate response from the Mumbai police. "Mumbai police control room is totally useless. Very rude. Top officers not responding properly from last 2 days. Citizens, journalists are helpless. Some rowdy elements harassing me from yesterday," he had posted.

Reacting to his allegations, the Mumbai police had replied: "Dear Nikhi Wagle, we regret any inconvenience you've faced. Kindly report the matter to your nearest police station for prompt action. Your safety is our priority, and we assure you that the complaint will be duly acknowledged."

About an hour later of the police's response, Wagle had again posted, but this time thanking DCP Manoj Patil and his team for taking action. "I will file a complaint against the Sanghi abuser tomorrow morning. I will disclose his name. But my complaint against police control still remains unheard," he had added, tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.